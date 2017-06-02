26-goal Chelsea starlet on verge of sealing exit to join PL rivals

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is reportedly on the verge of completing a season-long loan move to Newcastle United to join up with Rafa Benitez this summer.

The 19-year-old was in fine form this past season during his loan spell with Bristol City as he bagged 26 goals for the Championship outfit to prove that he has a bright future ahead of him.

However, it doesn’t look as though he will be getting any immediate opportunities at Stamford Bridge, with The Daily Mail reporting that he could be set to move north to join up with Newcastle next season.

Benitez will be looking to strengthen his squad ahead of their return to the Premier League after securing promotion, and Abraham could now be tasked with firing in the goals to keep them up as this will undoubtedly be a step up for him after last year.

Leicester City and Brighton are also mentioned in the report as being interested in the teenager, but it looks as though he’s chosen the Magpies in a move that seems to be beneficial for all concerned with Benitez using his old ties at Chelsea to help get the deal done.

As explained above, it works for Newcastle as they plan ahead to stay up this season, while for Chelsea it gives them the perfect opportunity to continue Abraham’s development knowing that he will have limited playing time under Antonio Conte next year.

Further, with regards to Abraham himself, he’ll relish the prospect of playing week in and week out in the Premier League, but there will of course be the concern that following consecutive loan deals, will he have a long-term future at Chelsea?