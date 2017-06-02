AC Milan transfer news: Real Madrid star agrees move, €70m Plan B in place

AC Milan have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Alvaro Morata, but will have to negotiate with Real Madrid over a transfer fee.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Milan this summer, as he looks for a more prominent role next season having been left disappointed with his playing time at the Bernabeu.

After scoring 20 goals and providing six assists in 42 appearances in all competitions so far this season with the Champions League final still to come, it’s a decent return from the Spanish international after previously impressing at Juventus.

According to Sky Sport Italia, he may well be plying his trade back in Serie A next season, as an agreement has been reached on personal terms while the Rossoneri will talk with Madrid about a transfer fee after this weekend.

It’s reported that Morata will sign a five-year contract worth over €8m-a-year, with the two parties likely to discuss the transfer fee next week.

If for whatever reason the deal collapses, Sky report that Andrea Belotti is being lined up as a Plan B, and that Milan are ready to offer €70m for the Italian international along with additional bonuses or perhaps players in exchange in order to lower Torino’s demands for their striker.

Given that he has a €100m release clause in his contract, it will take something significant for Torino to accept a lesser fee, but it appears as though he remains a target if the Morata deal falls through.

With Carlos Bacca and Gianluca Lapadula struggling to provide a consistent source of goals last season, it looks fairly certain Milan will be making a marquee signing to bolster their attack.