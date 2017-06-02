Arsenal ace finally on verge of penning staggering £280k-a-week deal, £70k-a-week less than demands

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is reportedly ready to sign a new deal with the Gunners, one that will pay him £280,000-a-week.

The 28-year-old’s current deal expires in 12 months time, and continuous delays over an extension have led to concerns that he would move on or Arsenal would have to sell this summer to avoid losing him on a free next year.

However, according to The Sun, it appears as though he’s ready to commit his future to Arsenal instead, as he’s been offered a deal worth £280,000-a-week and is ready to accept it.

It’s added that the German international had been holding out for a whopping £350,000-a-week deal, but he’s prepared to accept less in order to extend his stay at the Emirates.

With the claim that he’s had no serious offer from another club, that probably helped him make the decision to stay in north London, while Arsenal will likely be happy with the deal if he has genuinely taken less than what he was asking for.

The report comes just days after Arsene Wenger signed his own extension to commit to Arsenal for another two years, and so perhaps there was real weight behind suggestions that Ozil was simply waiting to see what Wenger did before making his own decision.

While this will be seen as one major boost by the Gunners, they still face the problem over what Alexis Sanchez will do as he also has just 12 months remaining on his current contract and would undoubtedly be the bigger loss if he opted to move on.

Unlike Ozil, the report goes on to suggest that the Chilean international does have offers from other top European clubs, and given his influence and impact this past season, Arsenal will be desperate to fend off interest and prove to him that they can match his ambition and challenge for top trophies next season.