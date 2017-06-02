Arsenal make sensational €100m bid for wonderkid, Wenger ready to make statement

Arsenal have reportedly lodged a stunning €100m bid for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe as they look to push their way to the front of the queue for the Frenchman.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a brilliant season this past year, scoring 26 goals in all competitions as he played a fundamental role in helping Monaco win the Ligue 1 title as well as get to the Champions League semi-finals.

However, that form has led to significant interest from around Europe, with L’Equipe now reporting that a surprise new contender has entered the fray and with a huge offer on the table.

The Gunners are said to have made a first offer of €100m for the French international, having spent a lot of time tracking Mbappe over the years with Arsene Wenger speaking about the youngster earlier this season.

Nevertheless, given the money now involved in taking him away from Monaco, many are rightly sceptical about this report in terms of Arsenal breaking from tradition and spending such a massive amount of money on one player.

It seems pretty unlikely at this stage and the report adds that Lyon striker Alexander Lacazette also remains an option in the event that their pursuit of Mbappe ends in disappointment.

With Wenger signing a new two-year contract this week, he’ll want to make a statement of intent this summer to get the supporters onside and everyone at the club believing in their ability to win major honours.

Signing Mbappe would be a superb way of starting that process, but for now, it all seems a little bit hard to believe given how stringent he’s been in the transfer market throughout his managerial career.