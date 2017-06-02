Barcelona ace told he can leave, Arsenal started talks a month ago

Barcelona star Arda Turan has reportedly been informed that he can leave the Nou Camp this summer, with Arsenal ready to take advantage.

With Ernesto Valverde confirmed as the new Barca boss, the process of identifying which players have a future at the club will now begin.

According to Haberturk, it has already been decided that Turan doesn’t fit into those plans and will be put up for sale this summer.

It might not take too long for an interested party to sign him either, as it’s added that Arsenal have been in talks with his agent, Ahmet Bulut for at least a month, with speculation linking the 30-year-old with a move to north London for some time.

Turan bagged 13 goals in 30 appearances for Barcelona last season, but ultimately he has a bit-part role with the Catalan giants and if he does want regular football moving forward, he’ll likely have to leave.

That is where Arsenal come into the equation, and with Arsene Wenger now in place for the next two years, transfer activity at the Emirates is expected to speed up as the French tactician looks to bolster his squad where possible.

Turan would seem like a pretty sensible signing as he would bring experience, versatility and a winning mentality to the Arsenal squad, something that they have been lacking in recent years, but the report doesn’t mention a fee or personal terms being agreed and so there still seems to be a long way to go before this one comes to fruition.

The Times note though that Arsenal will bid £25m for the Turkish international, and that’s with the view that they will have to replace both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez this summer.