Improved €52m Man Utd offer for winger accepted, Mourinho closes in on signing

Man Utd have reportedly moved a step closer to signing Ivan Perisic, as it’s claimed that Inter have accepted their improved €52m (£45m) offer for him.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks with Jose Mourinho looking to significantly strengthen his squad this summer.

According to Calciomercato, an initial €30m offer was submitted for the Croatian international but was rejected, and in turn the new bid has come in and the Nerazzurri have given him the green light to complete a move to United.

Even though Perisic is a quality player, as he showed this past season with 11 goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions, it’s still a lot of money for a player who hasn’t really proven himself to be one of the top players in Europe in his position.

While he does tick a lot of boxes for Mourinho in terms of his work ethic, pace, movement and eye for goal, many eyebrows will be raised over the transfer fee involved if indeed he does join Man Utd.

Nevertheless, the report goes on to add that negotiations between the two parties started back in March when Mourinho travelled to Zagreb to meet with his agents while it’s claimed that Perisic will earn over €5m-a-season, double what he’s earning now.

The deal is expected to be wrapped up by next week, with Mourinho now pushing hard to bring in new players to strengthen his squad as he looks to build on his first campaign in charge of the Red Devils as well as signing the right players to cope with the return of Champions League football to their schedule.