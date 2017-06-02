Jose Mourinho set to complete €35m Man Utd signing to solve headache

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to complete the signing of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof in a deal worth €35m.

The 22-year-old has long been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, but it finally appears as though he will complete a move to join up with Mourinho’s side this summer.

According to Record, he will cost the Red Devils €30m up front with an additional €5m in bonuses if he achieves certain targets, with Mourinho undoubtedly hoping to pair him up with Eric Bailly in the heart of the United defence for years to come.

The Portuguese tactician has had his troubles this season with the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones due to injury problems, with the pair being publicly criticised at times for not pushing hard enough to recover in time to be at the disposal of the team.

Despite boasting a top defensive record though, it appears as though Mourinho is keen to bolster his backline further, which spells bad news for the England pair and Marcos Rojo.

Strong in the air and a real presence in defence, Lindelof will likely turn out to be an astute signing for the Manchester giants, but given the number of times he’s been linked with a move to Old Trafford and it has failed to come to fruition, United fans will probably be waiting for official word until they believe it.