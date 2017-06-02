Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid star, player exchange with £60m Man Utd ace possible

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid defender Rafael Varane this summer.

The pair know each other well from the Portuguese tactician’s previous spell in charge at the Bernabeu, and it appears as though he’s keen on a reunion in Manchester.

While Varane continues to play an important role for Madrid and at 24 still has a long career ahead of him, Sky Sports report that Mourinho is hopeful of prising him away and bolstering his defence as he continues to search for reinforcements this summer.

A sixth-placed finish in the Premier League is far from good enough for the Red Devils, but by winning the Europa League this past season, they’ll need to add quality and depth to the squad ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Varane would certainly be a major upgrade on the current options available to Mourinho, with the 54-year-old having his troubles with the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones due to their injury problems.

In turn, he’ll be searching for a defensive partner for Eric Bailly, and while other names have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, Varane could be the best option.

It’s added in the report from Sky that with Madrid still interested in David De Gea, it could lead to a possible deal between the two clubs involving a player exchange.

The Spanish giants reportedly made a £60m bid for the shot-stopper this week, although United have dismissed the suggestion that a formal offer was made. With the two clubs perhaps set to discuss a deal for De Gea, it could lead to Varane being included in negotiations to satisfy United’s demands if they are indeed open to allowing their first-choice goalkeeper to leave.