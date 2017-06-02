(Photo) Man Utd suffer major transfer setback as £86m target all-but ends exit talk

Man Utd’s reported swoop for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann looks to be in jeopardy of falling apart following his latest Instagram post.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford for months now, as even he fuelled the fire after revealed live on French TV that there was a 6/10 chance he would join the Red Devils this summer.

However, it looks as though he’s had a change of heart and will probably reduce that figure significantly the next time he’s asked as he looks pretty committed to Atleti based on the post below, which will be hugely problematic for Man Utd who have been linked with making an £86m bid, as noted by The Daily Mail.

Griezmann posted an image of himself celebrating a goal for Diego Simeone’s side this past season, with the caption reading: “Now more than ever.”

Ahora más que nunca #Atleti #Todosjuntos ??? A post shared by Antoine Griezmann (@antogriezmann) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

The 26-year-old played an influential role for the Spanish giants again this past season, scoring 26 goals and providing 12 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions.

However, following the confirmation that Atleti’s transfer ban this summer has been upheld, perhaps it has led to a rethink by all concerned as to what will happen ahead of next season as Griezmann may well have answered the call from the club to help them by staying at least for another year.

With the transfer window not even open for business yet, a lot can change over the course of the summer. Nevertheless, this post is exactly what United supporters wanting Griezmann at Old Trafford next season didn’t want to see, as he sounds pretty committed to the cause in the Spanish capital for now.