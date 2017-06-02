(Video) Steven Gerrard finds top bins from kickoff as Liverpool legend prepares for return to international football

Long-range goalscoring helped Steven Gerrard become a legend for club and country during a spectacular career.

The Liverpool and England icon regularly found the top bins from outside the penalty area, but never from the halfway line.

Well, he has now! Direct from kickoff too, albeit on a much smaller pitch.

Gerrard’s screamer came in a kick-about against Hashtag United at the Champions League Final fan festival in Cardiff this week.

The 37-year-old retired from professional football last November, having won two FA Cups, three League Cups, one Champions League, one UEFA Cup and one UEFA Super Cup during a distinguished playing career.

Gerrard played 114 times for England at senior level, but never won any silverware on the international stage.

That could change this summer, though, because Gerrard is currently preparing to lead England in a six-a-side tournament at London’s O2 Arena.

Gerrard will lineup alongside fellow former pros Michael Owen, David James, Emile Heskey, Rio Ferdinand and Phil Neville as England take on Spain, Mexico and Scotland in the group phase of the 12-team event, called Star Sixes.

No doubt goalkeepers Pedro Contreras, Jorge Campos and Rob Douglas will be watching Gerrard right from kickoff to make sure he doesn’t replicate his recent wondergoal at the 02.