AC Milan transfer news: Key Donnarumma update, defender’s exit closer

AC Milan are reportedly calm over contract talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma, as the shot-stopper intimated that he wants to stay during talks this week.

The 18-year-old’s current deal expires next summer, and Milan have opted to push now to convince him to sign an extension and commit his long-term future to the club.

It hasn’t gone as smoothly as many would have hoped, with agent Mino Raiola receiving much of the blame for his meddling, but La Gazzetta dello Sport believe that there will be a positive conclusion to negotiations.

During the meeting in Monte Carlo on Thursday evening, Milan made their new and improved offer, while the signings of Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie are all the evidence Donnarumma and Raiola need of the club being ambitious and pushing to go places moving forward.

As per the report, the teenager appreciated the effort shown by the club and noted: “I want to stay”, which in turn is why Milan are calm and believe that he will eventually agree to new terms.

However, the situation is still complicated as it’s added that Raiola is pushing for certain clauses to be included in the new contract, and that could yet be problematic which means the situation isn’t resolved.

Meanwhile, one player who certainly looks as though he’ll be on his way out is Mattia De Sciglio, but it’s just a case of where he will go this summer.

The versatile Italian defender is said to have informed the club of his desire to leave, and according to MilanNews.it, the 24-year-old wants to join Juventus. However, Milan would prefer him not to join a direct rival and so they will look for another option if they are left with no choice but to sell him.