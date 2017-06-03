Arsenal ready to accept £4m loss on misfit, £3.5m stalwart to leave next week

Arsenal will be active in the summer transfer window, as they’ll have to start replacing players that are being linked with exits in the coming weeks.

With Arsene Wenger confirmed as being at the helm for another two years, work will begin on strengthening the squad to ensure that they improve on this past season.

According to The Independent, that process could start with the sale of players, with Lucas Perez linked with an exit as it’s claimed that Arsenal are ready to take a £4m loss on him, as they are quoting La Liga clubs just £13m to take him off their hands this summer.

The Spanish forward arrived in north London for £17m from Deportivo just over 12 months ago, but having struggled with injuries and with a lack of opportunities from Wenger, he was severely limited this past season as he managed just eight goals and six assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

It’s added that Sevilla, Villarreal, Valencia and Real Sociedad are all keen on him and so he certainly isn’t short of options, but it’s a disappointing development as the move to England simply hasn’t gone to plan and now Arsenal will have to accept the loss and move on.

Meanwhile, David Ospina will reportedly complete his move to Fenerbahce next week with Sporx reporting that Arsenal are demanding £3.5m for the Colombian shot-stopper and although the Turkish giants have fallen short with their initial bid, a deal is expected to be reached next week.

It’s been a frustrating time for Ospina in north London too, as he’s spent the majority of it sitting behind Petr Cech as back-up. In turn, he will undoubtedly relish the opportunity to play regular football as of next season, while it does give Wenger another problem as he’ll have to replace him with another goalkeeper willing to act as cover.