Arsenal transfer news: £275k-a-week not enough to keep talisman, €16m bid from Serie A giants for loanee

Arsenal are reportedly struggling to keep hold of Alexis Sanchez, while Bayern Munich are growing increasingly confident that they can sign him.

The 28-year-old has 12 months remaining on his current contract at the Emirates, and there has yet to be any official suggestion that he is edging closer to agreeing on new terms.

In turn, concern will be growing that Arsenal may be forced to sell this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing next year, while The Mirror note that despite offering him in excess of £275,000-a-week, they are no closer to reaching an agreement.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also credited with an interest, but it’s Bayern who are confident about their chances as it’s claimed that they’ve held lengthy talks with the player’s representatives and are moving towards making a significant offer to Arsenal to persuade them to sell.

It all points towards a tricky situation in which the Gunners will have to make a decision if Sanchez doesn’t sign a renewal, but what should be clear is that they must be desperate to keep hold of him given the season that he’s just had. However, it will likely be difficult to convince him that they will compete immediately for major honours.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Italia report that Juventus have lodged a €16m bid for Wojciech Szczesny, as the Polish shot-stopper prepares for his return to north London from his loan spell with Roma.

With Petr Cech still considered first-choice between the posts, it remains to be seen where that leaves Szczesny, although the appeal of signing for the Turin giants could be something that he can’t ignore having shown his worth in Serie A over the last two seasons.

The report claims that he will be offered €4m-a-year over a four-year contract, with his agent stopping discussions with other parties as it appears as though he could be heading for Juve next season unless Arsenal step in and convince him to stay.