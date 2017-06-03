Barcelona set to complete monster £43m deal for key addition, Man Utd snubbed

Barcelona have reportedly beaten Manchester United to the signing of Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo, leaving Jose Mourinho disappointed.

The 23-year-old had been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer previously, with Mourinho needing to address that position with a long-term solution.

However, it looks as though he’ll be forced to consider other options as Record claim that Barca will complete a £43m move for Semedo as they finally look to bring in a proper replacement for Dani Alves after he left for Juventus last summer.

Talks are supposedly at an advanced stage as the Catalan giants seem confident that they will land the Portuguese international, and it comes after they’ve been linked with various other right-backs across Europe.

This latest report is seemingly good news for Arsenal and Chelsea though, with Hector Bellerin and Cesar Azpilicueta amongst those linked with Barca previously.

Instead, it’s Semedo who will likely arrive at the Nou Camp off the back of a season in which he bagged two goals and provided six assists in 45 games, with new boss Ernesto Valverde undoubtedly welcoming any new additions to his squad this summer.

It remains to be seen what United do in the market now though, as Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are options next season, but there is surely going to be movement in that department this summer as Mourinho looks to bolster his group in order to prepare them for the Champions League.