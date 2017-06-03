Chelsea receive huge boost as key ace rules out exit, will pen staggering £300k-a-week deal

Chelsea ace Eden Hazard has ruled out an exit from the Premier League champions this summer, and plans to stay for another two years.

Despite being fresh from playing an influential role in their league success this season, ongoing speculation continues to link the Belgian international with a move elsewhere.

However, as noted by Standard Sport, he intends to stay at Stamford Bridge for another two years, while it’s reported that a whopping new deal worth £300,000-a-week will be signed.

It’s added that Real Madrid are prepared to break the £100m mark to take him to the Bernabeu, but Hazard has insisted that he’s fine in west London as he looks ahead to playing a fundamental role in Antonio Conte’s side as they return to the Champions League next season, and of course they’ll be out to defend their domestic crown too.

“I’m good here,” he told The Strait Times, as noted by the Evening Standard. “I’m at one of the best clubs in the world and I think I’m gonna stay for a couple of years. I’m very happy. You can see on the pitch that I’m happy.

“Next season, we will have the Champions League to play but we want to keep the Premier League trophy in Chelsea. It’s going to be hard but we know [people] expect a lot from Chelsea now.

“But now is the time to think about holidays.”

The 26-year-old bagged 17 goals and seven assists in 43 appearances in all competitions last season, and he’ll be important again next year as Conte hopes to build on his immediate success at Chelsea and continue to bring in silverware at Stamford Bridge.

While the sizeable fee from Hazard’s sale would allow him to strengthen significantly, he surely isn’t interested in losing one of his best players, and so hearing the Belgian ace insist that he’s happy at the club will be music to the Italian tactician’s ears.