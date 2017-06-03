Chelsea want 32-goal prolific striker, face £30m+ transfer scrap with Euro rivals

Chelsea are reportedly keen on Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, but they’ll have a task on their hands to prise him away from the Scottish champions.

The 20-year-old linked up with Brendan Rodgers last summer, and went on to score 32 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions as he played a fundamental role in Celtic’s treble-winning campaign.

However, that form has also led to significant interest from elsewhere, with The Daily Record reporting that both Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are now ready to test the resolve of the Hoops by making moves for the £30m-rated forward.

It’s suggested in the report that Michy Batshuayi is expected to leave after just 12 months at Stamford Bridge, while although Diego Costa will stay, Antonio Conte needs depth and quality in order to see his side compete on various fronts next season.

As for Dortmund, it almost sounds as though they’re the favourites for Dembele if he opts to move on this summer. With potential transfer funds from the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, coupled with a desire to make him the focal point up top next season, it could be a more attractive proposal compared to potentially sitting on the bench at Chelsea for large periods of the season.

All this aside, it’s worth noting that Celtic will undoubtedly hope to keep the youngster at the club moving forward in order to help them sustain their success and make an impression in Europe.

However, the draw of playing in the Premier League can’t be dismissed, and having conquered the SPL and domestic trophies all in one big swoop, Dembele could be ready to move back south of the border this summer.