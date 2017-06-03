Man Utd get major breakthrough in pursuit of £86m La Liga superstar

Real Madrid are reportedly open to negotiating with Man Utd over the potential sale of Gareth Bale as they want to use those funds to buy their own targets.

The Welshman has suffered with injuries this season which have severely limited him, and it’s more than likely Isco will keep him out of the starting line-up for the Champions League final on Saturday night.

However, it could get worse for him as according to The Independent, despite president Florentino Perez continuing to offer a staunch defence for him in the face of criticism or scrutiny, it’s suggested that Madrid could be willing to sell him if it means raising the funds and making space in the squad to go out and sign one of Kylian Mbappe or Eden Hazard.

Bale arrived from Tottenham in an £86m deal in 2013 as it’s noted that United tried to sign him back then before missing out, while they’re ready to switch their focus to him after missing out on Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Further, it’s added that Old Trafford would be one of the few destinations that Bale would accept if he was to leave the Bernabeu, and so it remains to be seen whether or not a deal can be reached between the two clubs first, as well as between the Welsh international and the Red Devils with regards to personal terms.

Nevertheless, he won’t be cheap as it’s claimed that he’ll cost around £100m, while it could also lead to developments with regards to David De Gea who has been a long-time target for Los Blancos.

In turn, while there is interest there in making a move happen, it’s still far off. For Man Utd, they’ll have to weigh up the pros and cons of such a move too, as Bale’s qualities aren’t in doubt but his injury record must be a concern.