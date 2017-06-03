Top Man Utd target rejected £300k-a-week ultimatum, Mourinho risks losing £60m superstar

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann reportedly rejected an ultimatum from Man Utd and could have now missed out on a move to Old Trafford.

The French international had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester for months, but after Atleti’s transfer ban was upheld this week, the mood changed and it now appears as though he will remain in the Spanish capital.

According to The Sun, he was told to either sign for United this summer or miss out on the chance of joining them in the future, with a £300,000-a-week contract offer on the table to entice him further.

However, it’s added that he wouldn’t be forced into a move even though this is all said to have happened before the transfer ban decision was known, while a £5.3m loyalty bonus from Atleti is touted as being one of the major reasons behind his decision to stay for another year.

It remains to be seen now who Man Utd switch their focus too as it’s highly unlikely that Griezmann will be their marquee signing this summer as he took to Instagram this week to reaffirm his loyalty to the La Liga outfit, although Mourinho could have another headache ahead with regards to David De Gea.

According to The Telegraph, Real Madrid are ready to make an initial move for the Spanish goalkeeper next week, and they are apparently confident that they can land the £60m-rated superstar.

It’s a story that has dragged on for almost two years with United in a much stronger position now though having tied the 26-year-old down to a new deal that keeps him at Old Trafford until 2019.

However, depending on the offer made by Madrid, they could consider their options if it’s sizeable enough to bring in a top replacement and strengthen the squad elsewhere.