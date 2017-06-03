(Video) Sergio Ramos outranks British police as Real Madrid celebrate making Champions League history vs Juventus

Sergio Ramos outranked a group of British policemen in the aftermath of Real Madrid’s Champions League Final victory over Juventus on Saturday night.

A couple of cops were trying to keep crowds at bay after Real beat Juve 4-1 to become the first club to win back-to-back Champions League titles.

The policemen originally refused to allow a purple-wigged supporter onto the pitch at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium, but were forced to change their minds when Real captain Ramos showed up and ordered the man through.

Sergio Ramos still in charge of procedures pic.twitter.com/qJ8JvIduxv — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 3, 2017

Ramos and co were in complete control of the situation all night in Wales, as Real’s victory never looked in doubt.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice for Real, while Casemiro and Marco Asensio also scored, after a brilliant Mario Mandzukic goal had briefly given Juve some false hope midway through the first half.

Real have now been European champions a record 12 times.

