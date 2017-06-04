£20m Tottenham flop casts major doubt over staying for second PL season

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen is keeping his options open ahead of next season, but he will not make a decision until after his holiday.

The 22-year-old struggled this past season, scoring just two goals in open play in 38 appearances for Spurs, as he failed to offer the reassurances required behind Harry Kane.

As noted by the Evening Standard, Tottenham signed him for £20m from AZ Alkmaar last summer, but ultimately it didn’t work out for the Dutch international as Mauricio Pochettino seemingly began to lose faith at one point.

Speculation has suggested that the striker could be set to return to the Eredivisie in the months ahead, and while he didn’t rule out the possibility of staying in north London, it sounds as though he’ll be keen on a move back home if a suitable offer arrives.

“I cannot say anything about that,” Janssen told De Telegraaf, as noted by the Standard. “I keep all options open.”

He added: “[My future] is a matter for after the holidays. I want the prospect of more playing time, but otherwise I’m now better keeping my mouth shut.”

Janssen went on to discuss how difficult it was for him to compete with Kane, with the crowd favourite ending the season with 29 goals in 30 Premier League games, enough to take home the Golden Boot, even though the England international was sidelined for significant periods due to injury.

In turn, there were various factors that contributed to Janssen’s struggles, but ultimately it could be argued that giving him another year to prove himself is a fair solution as some players take a little longer to adapt and settle in the Premier League.

Whether or not Tottenham and Pochettino are willing to do that remains to be seen, as they will want a player capable of making an instant impact next season as they continue to improve all the time and raise the bar in terms of ending their wait for trophies.