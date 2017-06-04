AC Milan transfer news: €4.5m-a-year offer for key man, Juventus move blocked for defender

AC Milan have seemingly reached a critical point in contract talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma, making a big-money offer and rejecting inclusion of clauses.

The 18-year-old has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract, and has been the subject of plenty of speculation with regards to his long-term future.

Milan undoubtedly hope to see him put pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal, but it has proven to be a problematic process, particularly with Mino Raiola’s input, whether in public or reportedly in negotiations.

Nevertheless, the picture seems pretty clear at this point. MilanNews.it note that the Rossoneri have decided to take a hardline approach with the teenager now, believing that they’ve made a really important offer to him, and one that they expect him to accept.

It’s added that the contract on the table is worth €4.5m-a-year including bonuses, making him one of the top paid goalkeepers in the world.

Further, CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli have rejected the suggestion of clauses from Raiola which would essentially help his cause as opposed to being beneficial to the club, and so in truth, the Milan management are dealing with this situation in the best way possible and now it’s down to Donnarumma to decide if he wants to stay or go.

Meanwhile, one player who looks like he’s on his way out is Mattia De Sciglio, but the question remains as to where he will end up this summer.

The 24-year-old has communicated his desire to leave to the club, resulting in a negative reaction from supporters at the end of last season.

Further, to rub salt into the wound, it’s claimed by Calciomercato that he wants to join Juventus, and former Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri is keen on a reunion.

However, unsurprisingly Milan don’t want to sell him to a direct rival and will consider their options. With just 12 months remaining on his contract though, they may have to sell now or risk losing him for nothing next summer.