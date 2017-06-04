Arsenal suffer crushing transfer setback as Man Utd enter £100m battle

Man Utd have reportedly entered the race to sign Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, with the teenager said to be valued at around £100m.

The 18-year-old has become the hottest property in European football this past year, having fired Monaco to the Ligue 1 title as well as the Champions League semi-finals.

Having ended the campaign with 26 goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions, Arsenal and Real Madrid have both been touted as interested parties with reported transfer figures suggesting that it’s going to take a major fee to prise Mbappe away from the French outfit.

According to The Sun, the Gunners are about to suffer a real setback as United have entered the race for the £100m striker, with talk that Arsenal had made the opening move last week by lodging an £87m bid which will have to be increased by the looks of it.

Having cooled their interest in Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann as he displayed his commitment to the Spanish club on social media, Man Utd will be looking elsewhere this summer and according to this report, it looks as though their focus could be on breaking the transfer record they set last summer for Paul Pogba.

Naturally though, there are still reservations over whether or not Arsenal’s reported bid is genuine, as it would be a major breakaway from tradition for the north London giants in terms of Arsene Wenger’s spending during his time in charge.

It’s difficult to believe that he is suddenly ready to splash out a staggering amount of money on one player, but given that he’s just signed a new two-year deal and has a point to prove moving forward, it could be a real strategy for them. However, United could be about to complicate their plans.