Barcelona ace agrees to Arsenal move, but Gunners must pay £26m

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has reportedly agreed to join Arsenal, but the Gunners must still reach an agreement over a transfer fee with Barcelona.

The 30-year-old only started 15 La Liga games this past season, as competition for places has led to him being more of a depth player.

With new signings likely this summer to add further competition and potentially push him down the pecking order, it makes sense from Barca’s side to sell him, which in turn will raise further transfer funds and make space in the squad.

According to El Desmarque, as reported by the Metro, Barca are willing to listen to offers and while Turan has welcomed the prospect of moving to north London, the Catalan giants are still holding out for €30m (£26m).

However, it’s added that Arsene Wenger is intent on reducing that figure, and it’s likely that he will succeed as Barcelona want to sell Turan and give new boss Ernesto Valverde more funds to bring in the players that he desires in the coming months.

The Turkish international has enjoyed a successful spell in Spain with Atletico Madrid and Barca, winning several trophies while establishing himself as a top player. With 13 goals and seven assists in 30 appearances last season, he showed his class in glimpses again, and he would undoubtedly be a smart move from Wenger.

With his quality in the final third coupled with his experience and versatility, it would be a quality signing if Arsenal are able to agree on terms, while Turan’s winning mentality could also make a huge difference with Wenger needing to add players capable of making an immediate impact as he looks a decent fit for the Premier League style of play too.