Jose Mourinho set to complete first Man Utd summer signing next week, £30m deal for defensive ace

Manchester United will reportedly announce the signing of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof next week, having reignited their interest in the Swede.

United were heavily linked with a move in the January transfer window, but the move never came to fruition as he remained in Portugal and enjoyed another successful season.

However, according to Portuguese publication Correio de Manha, Lindelof’s move to Old Trafford is expected to be confirmed after Sweden’s World Cup qualifier against France on June 9.

It’s added that the 22-year-old will cost £30m, with Mourinho seemingly on the verge of wrapping up his first major signing of the summer having been linked with countless defensive targets for months now in his search for a long-term defensive partner for Eric Bailly.

The report covers a wider range of transfers involving Benfica too, as it claims that they are in line to make €115m this summer through the sales of Lindelof, Ederson and Nelson Semedo, and so it seems as though there is real credence to the report.

Provided Lindelof does arrive in Manchester, it remains to be seen what that means for Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo in particular, although Mourinho will need depth to his squad too given that they will return to the Champions League next season.

Nevertheless, in the event that the towering Swedish international does join the Red Devils, it will bring to an end a long running transfer story which is seemingly now set for a surprisingly swift end as United supporters wait for an official announcement next week to confirm his arrival.