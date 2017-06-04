Jose Mourinho sets £66m price-tag for Man Utd superstar, will consider £43m discount on one condition

Man Utd will reportedly inform Real Madrid that their asking price for goalkeeper David De Gea stands at £66m, but they could negotiate a player-exchange.

Despite playing his part in helping Los Blancos to an historic double this season with the La Liga title and Champions League, Keylor Navas seemingly still hasn’t done enough to convince the hierarchy that he’s good enough for the long-term future.

In turn, speculation regarding De Gea refuses to go away as The Times report that the Red Devils have set their price for him, and they have informed Real Madrid that the Spanish shot-stopper will not be sold for anything less than £66m.

However, it seems as though Jose Mourinho will be willing to negotiate if the Champions League winners offer one of his reported targets in exchange, but it remains to be seen when official talks start and whether or not Madrid are willing to satisfy those demands.

De Gea has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu for the best part of two years after a move fell through a couple of summers ago, and it appears as though speculation is heating up again as we edge closer to the summer transfer window opening for business.

Alvaro Morata is reportedly Mourinho’s top target, and the report goes on to suggest that United will discount De Gea’s asking price by £43m if the Spanish striker is included in the deal.

The 24-year-old has also been strongly linked with a move to AC Milan, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he is willing to turn that option down and instead move to Old Trafford and become the focal point up front for Mourinho next season.