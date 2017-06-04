Liverpool have zero concern over losing key cog, £100k-a-week demands not an issue

Liverpool are reportedly extremely confident that an agreement will be reached with midfielder Emre Can over a new contract despite speculation of an exit.

The German international is entering the final 12 months of his current deal, and naturally some worried Reds supporters are wondering if the club risk losing him.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, talk of Juventus making a move resurfaced this weekend, and that in turn will only add to the concern over the situation with Jurgen Klopp undoubtedly wanting to keep the 23-year-old at Anfield after a strong campaign this past year.

However, the fact remains that since both parties intimated that they wanted to agree on a new deal last month, little progress has been made since, or at least it hasn’t been made public.

Nevertheless, the report insists that there is no panic at Liverpool over the situation, as they are confident that Can will commit his future to the club and ultimately snub interest from Juventus and any other interested parties.

Further, it’s added that his £100,000-a-week demands, which would double what he currently earns, isn’t considered a problem either although there is no real way of verifying that until Liverpool make their offer to him as they may consider that too hefty along with the fact that Klopp will be looking to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer.

Can certainly enjoyed having a pivotal role for the team to end last season and it appeared as though he was only getting better with playing time, experience and his natural development which will continue in the coming years.

In turn, Liverpool will undoubtedly be keen to secure a new agreement sooner rather than later, but it remains to be seen whether or not it will be that simple when the two parties sit down again at some point this summer to thrash out terms.