Liverpool suffer disappointing transfer blow as Klopp misses out on top £26m target

Liverpool have reportedly missed out on the signing of Lazio forward Keita Balde, as he has instead agreed on a move to join Juventus.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with an exit from the Stadio Olimpico this summer with his contract having just 12 months remaining on it, while he’s no closer to penning an extension.

In turn, speculation has been rife over where he will end up, with Calciomercato noting that Liverpool were amongst the clubs interested in signing him this summer.

However, they don’t rate Jurgen Klopp’s chances of prising him away to move to Anfield as it’s claimed that the Senegal international favours a move to Juventus and has reportedly already agreed on personal terms with the Turin giants too.

As a result, it doesn’t sound too promising for Liverpool as they will have to give up on Keita, who was valued at around £26m, and will have to look elsewhere with Klopp undoubtedly looking to add quality and depth to his squad ahead of next season.

It seems as though adding a winger to his group is a priority as Keita isn’t the first to be linked with a move to Merseyside. However, as has been the theme within the media at least in recent weeks, it’s another missed opportunity for Liverpool.

Keita bagged 16 goals and provided five assists in 31 Serie A games this past season as he enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign. However, there’s a feeling that he might be stuck in limbo for the next 12 months at least, as if he doesn’t want to sign a new contract, Lazio aren’t seemingly going to budge with their transfer fee demands and that could leave him in Rome for the time being.