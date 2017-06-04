Spanish football expert claims Mourinho open to €25m plus player exchange for Man Utd ace

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to sell David De Gea to Real Madrid, if they offer €25m plus Alvaro Morata.

That’s according to Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague, as seen in the tweet below, as his sources have evidently told him that there is a way for Madrid to prise De Gea away from Old Trafford this summer.

Real’s interest in the Spanish international is no secret as it’s a transfer saga that has rumbled on for over two years when the shot-stopper saw a move fall through while Louis van Gaal was in charge of the club.

Mourinho (strangely) willing to sell De Gea for €25m and Morata. Chelsea divided betwn Lukaku & Morata. He would like to play in the PL 2/2 pic.twitter.com/72qyjCUwkJ — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 4, 2017

Following on from that he penned a new contract and continued to play a fundamental role for United, but it seems as though talk of a move to Madrid won’t go away.

For the La Liga champions, it’s a clear indication that they’re still not convinced about Keylor Navas moving forward. As for United, it will be a major blow to lose one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, but the arrival of Morata in return would address a major problem in this squad.

On that side of the argument, it makes a lot of sense for both parties. However, we’re talking about one player who’s in his prime and has proven himself at the highest level time and time again, and another in Morata who has struggled for playing time in the Spanish capital this season.

It remains to be seen whether or not a deal is struck, but this does seem to have some strength as the Times also reported on Sunday that the cash plus player exchange was a possibility.