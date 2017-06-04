Terrible news for Arsenal fans as Spanish giants given green light for £50m raid

Arsenal reportedly face a fight to keep Hector Bellerin this summer, as Barcelona are said to be preparing a £50m bid for the defensive ace.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks with the Catalan giants before his move to north London in 2011, but he has gone on to make significant progress under Arsene Wenger with regular playing time.

However, it looks as though the Gunners may face a battle to prevent him from returning to the Nou Camp, with Sport noting that Barca are ready to launch a £50m bid to prise him away from the Emirates.

It comes as new boss Ernesto Valverde is said to have given the move the green light after he was confirmed as the new Barcelona boss last week, while the new update has coincided with a report from Marca which suggests that the La Liga outfit have pulled out of the race to sign Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo due to his price-tag.

As a result, it will be a concern for Arsenal that the tide has now seemingly turned again towards Barca making a move for Bellerin, but it still remains a long shot that he’ll move back this summer.

With Arsene Wenger signing a new two-year deal last week, coupled with the fact that Bellerin himself put pen-to-paper on a six-year contract last November, it appears as though things are settled at Arsenal for the time being and there shouldn’t be too much movement towards the exit door.

Nevertheless, the draw of playing for Barca can’t be ruled out, and so Arsenal will hope to continue to fend off interest for another transfer window at least.