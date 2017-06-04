(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo takes aim at critics, still loves ‘boss’ Sir Alex Ferguson

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo still had time to slam his critics after lifting another Champions League trophy, but loved seeing a familiar face.

The Portuguese superstar made it four Champions League winners medals in his collection after the 4-1 win over Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday night.

While he did celebrate it and enjoy the moment, he also aimed a sideswipe at his critics as he continues to silence them, as seen in the video below, as aside from adding the Champions League trophy to the La Liga title this season, that’s now a staggering 600 career goals for club and country in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo says ‘I feel like a young boy’ after Real Madrid triumph https://t.co/QnpOxxUR7B By @StuartJamesGNM pic.twitter.com/JZdWmNItoJ — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) June 4, 2017

One man that played an integral part in his development in becoming the best in the world, or one of depending on your allegiance, was former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

The legendary manager was on hand to award Ronaldo with the Man of the Match trophy after the game, but they also shared this lovely moment too with Ronaldo Jr also meeting the 75-year-old.

It’s clear that the former United star still has plenty of respect and admiration for his former coach, as he even still acknowledges him as ‘boss’ to this day…