AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma deadline, Tolisso interest as new priority up front

AC Milan have reportedly put in place a deadline for Gianluigi Donnarumma to respond to their latest contract offer as question marks remain over his future.

The 18-year-old has 12 months remaining on his current deal, and talks have been ongoing between the club and his agent Mino Raiola over a new agreement.

Follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio for all the latest Milan talk and transfer news.

As per Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Rossoneri have put a deal worth €4.5m-a-year plus bonuses on the table and after further talks with his representatives on Monday, the club were asked to wait for a week or so for an answer.

While Milan agreed, it’s said that they’ve informed Donnarumma and his agent that they want an answer by June 14, as ultimately CEO Marco Fassone has made it clear on several occasions that they can’t start the season with a goalkeeper on an expiring deal.

The youngster is an important part of the club’s future and it seems they’ve done all they can to convince him to stay, now it’s up to him to commit himself and be a part of their exciting plans for the future with new faces already arriving this summer following Yonghong Li’s takeover of the club.

Elsewhere, MilanNews.it report that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now back in consideration after it seems unlikely that they’ll be signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

After weeks of speculation that the Spaniard was all set to move to the San Siro, his comments after the Champions League final have seen Milan take a backward step and consider alternatives, and if Aubameyang is willing to reduce his demands from €10m-a-year to €8m, then perhaps he could be on his way back to Milan.

It’s added that the Italian giants have been left disappointed with the way in which the Morata situation has played out as they believed that they were closing in on signing him, but ultimately it now looks unlikely.

Meanwhile, Lyon starlet Corentin Tolisso remains an ideal target for Vincenzo Montella, with the 22-year-old gaining plenty of attention after impressing last season with 14 goals and seven assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

There are obstacles though, with MilanNews.it noting that aside from his potential transfer fee, he wants to play in the Champions League next season and that of course is something that Milan can’t offer as they will compete in the Europa League next year.