Arsenal star gets £100k-a-week offer, Wenger desperate to fend off Liverpool

Arsenal are reportedly set to offer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a bumper new deal as they grow concerned about Liverpool’s interest.

The 23-year-old has been criticised during his time at the Emirates, as in previous years he hasn’t shown the level of improvement and development expected since his arrival from Southampton.

However, he enjoyed an impressive campaign last year as he showed his quality and versatility to play an important role for Arsene Wenger’s side, albeit it was a season which was disappointing for the club overall aside from their FA Cup triumph.

While that’s positive for the Gunners in terms of his form on the pitch, it’s not good news in that it’s attracted interest from Liverpool with The Sun reporting that Arsenal are ready to splash out on a new deal in order to keep him in north London.

It’s a crucial time for Oxlade-Chamberlain as he has just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates, and so his next step is massive in terms of where his long-term future for club and country is heading.

The argument for moving to Anfield is a strong one, as Jurgen Klopp has a proven track record of improving younger players, while several England stars are currently thriving under his watch on Merseyside.

Further, Liverpool also have the ability to offer Champions League football next season, and if Oxlade-Chamberlain’s looking at the short-term future, perhaps they offer a more exciting plan with Arsenal having a job to get back into the top four next season.

Nevertheless, Wenger has shown a lot of faith in him over the years and continues to do so, while this reported contract offer will show the faith that the club have in him to grow in to a leading figure. Now it’s down to Oxlade-Chamberlain to decide which he prefers.