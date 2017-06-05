Barcelona eye €15m Bundesliga starlet while Messi wants compatriot to join him

Barcelona are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund youngster Ousmane Dembele amid talk of discontent after Thomas Tuchel’s departure.

According to ESPN FC, Dembele joined Dortmund for a fee of around €15m last summer, before he went on to score 10 goals and provide 21 assists in 49 appearances for the Bundesliga giants in an impressive debut campaign for them.

However, since the exit of Tuchel, coupled with the fact that Barcelona are said to no longer be convinced over Gerard Deulofeu, Mundo Deportivo report that the Catalan outfit could now be ready to reignite their interest in the 20-year-old with Ernesto Valverde hoping to reinforce his new squad.

It’s suggested that Valverde isn’t all too keen on Deulofeu, and so it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Everton man, after he impressed during his short loan spell with AC Milan in the second half of last season.

Meanwhile, that isn’t the only big transfer news concerning Barca on Monday, as there are reports suggesting that Lionel Messi wants Angel Di Maria at the Nou Camp with him next season.

As reported by The Sun, Messi is trying to persuade the Paris Saint-Germain to leave the French capital for the Nou Camp, with Barca potentially needing to replace Arda Turan.

Di Maria in turn has been linked as an alternative to the Turkish international, and it appears as though the move would have Messi’s backing and this isn’t the first time it’s been suggested that the Barca legend has an influential role in terms of what targets the club go after.

Although PSG fell short in the Ligue 1 title race and in the Champions League, Di Maria enjoyed another solid season with 14 goals and 15 assists in 43 outings, but it would potentially be a controversial move given his Real Madrid past.