Jurgen Klopp plotting double raid for Bundesliga pair, Liverpool splurge picks up pace

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their efforts in the transfer market, with RB Leipzig pair Naby Keita and Timo Werner next on their shortlist.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Reds are said to be closing in on the £35m signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma, but that’s just the start after they snapped up Dominic Solanke from Chelsea last week.

With Champions League football on offer, and the financial benefits that brings the club to go out and spend in the summer transfer market, it looks as though Jurgen Klopp is ready to bolster his squad.

That includes a double raid on Leipzig for Keita and Werner, as per The Sun, with the German tactician looking to build a group of players capable of competing for honours both at home and in Europe.

Both Keita and Werner were stand-out performers this past season for Leipzig who exceeded expectations, and it appears as though the Liverpool boss has been keeping an eye on events back in his homeland in order to pick out possible players capable of improving his squad.

The report goes on to add several other names to the mix as this is undoubtedly a potential turning point for Liverpool, as the squad could see some crucial new additions made ahead of next season and so it’s a hugely exciting time for supporters.

Midfield ace Keita scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances as well as playing a pivotal role for the team in general, while Werner, a striker, bagged 21 goals and seven assists in 31 league outings as it looks as though Klopp could be snapping up two quality young talents both in their early 20s.