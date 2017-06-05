Liverpool set to seal second summer signing, £35m move finalised this week

Liverpool are reportedly set to complete the signing of Mohamed Salah this week, with the Roma winger arriving at Anfield in a £35m move.

Since moving to Italy from Chelsea in 2015, the Egyptian international has found his feet and has established himself as a key figure for Roma, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in 31 Serie A appearances last year.

According to The Guardian, talks have been ongoing between the two clubs after Liverpool saw an initial £28m bid rejected, but it’s now suggested that Salah is on the brink of completing a £35m move to Merseyside this week.

If completed, it will be an important signing for Jurgen Klopp who has seemingly prioritised bolstering his options on the wings with Liverpool over-reliant on Sadio Mane last season.

Salah’s pace, movement, creativity and eye for goal all make him a stand-out candidate for the Reds, and they will hope that he will turn out to be a crucial signing as they also prepare for their return to the Champions League next season.

Of course, if Liverpool do spend £35m on the 24-year-old, he will become the club’s joint most-expensive signing ever along with Andy Carroll, and supporters will undoubtedly be hoping that he’s a little more successful than the England striker at Anfield in the years to come.

It’s added that Salah will earn around £90,000-a-week, and he’ll become the second signing of the summer for Liverpool after they wrapped up a deal for Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke last week.

The Guardian go on to suggest that there are three more players on Liverpool’s shopping list this summer, but it remains to be seen how quickly they can follow up the Salah acquisition with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk named as the other targets.

Klopp will be delighted once he gets this one over the line though, as there is a real sense that he can take Salah’s game to the next level, while the winger’s game seems absolutely perfect for Liverpool’s style of play.