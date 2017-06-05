Man Utd target’s father reveals Mourinho interest, £70m swoop in works

Man Utd are the only club interested in signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this summer, according to the player’s father.

The 24-year-old returned to Madrid last summer, but hasn’t received the playing time that he desired having been limited to 43 appearances with restricted minutes in all competitions. Nevertheless, he’s still managed to score 20 goals and provide six assists, and with a prominent role elsewhere, he could flourish further.

In turn, speculation over his future has rumbled on and it’s suggested that he will move this summer with several clubs interested in signing him.

However, his father has confirmed an assertion by a Spanish journalist that at this stage it’s merely United as the only club who have shown a concrete interest in signing the Spanish international.

As noted by the Metro, reporter Paco Gonzalez declared on Cadena Cope: ‘I know for certain that Manchester United are the only club that want Morata, nobody else.”

“How do you know that? You are a great journalist, but I must stay silent and say nothing more,” Alfonso Morata responded.

The Metro go on to add that the La Liga and European champions want £70m for their striker, but it remains to be seen whether or not Man Utd can negotiate that price down, or if there is a possibility of a player exchange in the works as Madrid have been long-term admirers of David De Gea.

All in all, it sounds pretty promising for those hoping to see Morata at Old Trafford next season, as Jose Mourinho of course knows him well from his stint at the Bernabeu, and it looks as though a reunion is very much a possibility this summer.