Pep Guardiola’s spending spiralling, Man City set to splash out £60m on defender

Manchester City are reportedly ready to break the world transfer record for a defender as they bid for Southampton ace Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has been one of the leading defenders in the Premier League with the Saints, but has been linked with an exit from St. Mary’s this summer.

According to The Mirror, it’s City leading the race and they’re ready to part with a staggering £60m to take him to the Etihad to form an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s overhaul ahead of next season.

Further, it’s also noted that Van Dijk will earn £200,000-a-week in a bumper new deal, and given the money involved in the transfer, it seems unlikely that either Southampton or the 25-year-old will be able to refuse.

As mentioned in the report, City and Guardiola have wasted no time in starting their summer recruitment drive having already snapped up Bernardo Silva and Ederson, as it looks as though the third new signing could be on the way sooner rather than later.

On one hand, it’s to be expected given the disappointment of their campaign this past year, coupled with the fact that Guardiola released a number of veterans and clearly has a huge transfer budget at his disposal this summer.

However, it could be argued that throwing money at the problem isn’t proving himself as a coach any further, but perhaps that will matter to him little as ultimately if the resources are there to be used, then why not use them.