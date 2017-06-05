Tottenham fans look away, Man City on brink of £40m signing of key figure

Tottenham defender Kyle Walker is reportedly close to completing a £40m move to Manchester City as Pep Guardiola is on the brink of landing his top target.

The Spanish tactician is in the middle of a major summer recruitment drive having already snapped up two new signings in Bernardo Silva and Ederson, and it appears as though he’s closing in on the next one.

According to The Daily Star, the deal will be completed after England’s upcoming games against France and Scotland, and it will undoubtedly be a massive blow for Spurs.

Guardiola needed to address that area of his squad having released Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Jesus Navas this month, and Walker certainly fits the bill when it comes to what the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss looks for in a full back.

The 27-year-old has improved defensively and his energy and attacking threat will be hugely important moving forward, if he does indeed complete a move to the Etihad next week.

From Tottenham’s perspective, they would have been desperate to keep hold of all of their top players, and the hope from that side will now be that this doesn’t spark others to consider offers from elsewhere.

Kieran Trippier proved that he is more than ready to step up and replace Walker with his performances at the end of last season and so that somewhat softens the blow of this latest update, but time will tell if Walker is Manchester bound and if Mauricio Pochettino will have to consider replacements.