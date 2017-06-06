Arsenal plot monster £122m move, Wenger talks ‘red carpet treatment’

Arsenal are reportedly putting the pieces in place to launch a staggering £122m move for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The 18-year-old was a revelation this past season, scoring 26 goals and providing 14 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, that form has attracted plenty of attention from around Europe, as he looks set to leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer.

According to L’Equipe, as reported by The Sun, the Gunners had an £87m bid rejected last week, and now with Manchester United and Real Madrid rivalling them, it’s claimed that a sensational £122m offer from Arsenal is incoming.

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger has done little to quell the speculation, as he has been speaking about Mbappe in France and has responded to a question about where he thinks the youngster will end up this summer.

“Somewhere where he is sure to play,” the 67-year-old told beIN Sports.

“He thinks he needs to play, but I’d say the boy has made enough of an impression to be sure that a club who spends £100 million for you gives you the red carpet treatment. Nobody will buy a player for a £100m and say, ‘Come on, sit in the stands.'”

Wenger and Arsenal have been trying to sign Mbappe for quite some time according to the report, and it appears as though they are now really stepping up their efforts.

With the French tactician and Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis seen in Nice this past weekend, it has led to strong talk that they’re in France to negotiate a deal for Mbappe. That has yet to be confirmed, but ultimately talk is increasing and the Gunners look set to make a real splash in the summer transfer market.