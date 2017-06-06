Jurgen Klopp identifies new solution to problematic Liverpool role

Liverpool are reportedly considering a bid for Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam as Jurgen Klopp continues to search for a long-term solution in that role.

Having seemingly lost faith in Alberto Moreno, Klopp deployed James Milner at left-back last season, and while the stalwart did a great job, he can’t be seen as a long-term fix.

In turn, the German tactician will likely be looking to address it with a new signing and according to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Ghoulam has appeared on the radar for the Reds.

The 26-year-old was an almost ever-present for Maurizio Sarri last season, making 38 appearances in all competitions as he provided 10 assists to show he has an attacking quality to his game as well as being solid defensively.

Further, the Algerian international has 23 caps to his name as he has experience both for club and country, and so all in all, he would seem like a solid acquisition.

It remains to be seen whether or not Klopp opts for him though as he has been linked with several left-backs ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business, but based on the speculation that continues to fly around, it seems pretty clear that he’s looking to bring in a new face.

That would allow Milner to return to a midfield role, although he can obviously offer that versatility to cover at full-back if necessary, with Liverpool needing quality and depth across the pitch as they look to complete on various fronts next season including in the Champions League if they can make it through the qualifying round.