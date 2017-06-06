Liverpool could be in hot water, PL rivals report them for illegal transfer work

Southampton have reported Liverpool to the Premier League over an illegal approach for defender Virgil van Dijk, according to BBC Sport.

Speculation has been rife over the last 24 hours that the Dutch international prefers a move to Anfield over other options which include Chelsea and Manchester City.

While no official line has come out from either club over an agreement on a transfer fee or personal terms, the wait has gone on to determine whether or not the 25-year-old is heading to Liverpool.

However, as reported by BBC Radio Solent, the Reds now have a real headache on their hands as the Saints have reported them over their pursuit of Van Dijk, claiming that they have acted illegally.

On their part, Liverpool refused to comment on those rumours on Monday as ultimately they had no grounds to go public with how their pursuit was going, although it seems pretty obvious that they’re in the market for a centre-half and Van Dijk would fit the bill.

That doesn’t seem to be enough to bail them out of getting on the wrong side of Southampton though, as they have clearly been left upset with the way that they’ve dealt with the situation as they look to hang on to their defensive leader.

In truth, that could probably be the reason behind the complaint, as after signing a new six-year contract last year, Van Dijk is a major figure in Southampton’s plans moving forward and they will be desperate to fend off interest from rival clubs this summer by any means.