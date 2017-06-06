Man Utd and Chelsea supporters kept guessing, £100m target has made decision

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has refused to reveal where he will be playing football next season, with Man Utd and Chelsea keen on the Belgian ace.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last year, scoring 26 goals in 39 outings for the Toffees, but his future has been shrouded with doubt as he continues to delay signing a new contract.

Further, he has consistently been linked with a move elsewhere, with both Man Utd and Chelsea linked with making a £100m move for the Belgian international, as per The Sun.

Bayern are also linked with making a move, and for now, they all remain in with a shot at signing him as far as those on the outside are concerned as while he hinted at leaving Goodison Park, Lukaku refused to reveal which club he will be joining.

“My agent knows what’s going to happen and I know as well,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m staying calm and we have an agreement with the club as well. We stay calm and at least we have a direction where we want to go.

“I’m just going to rest for a few days and then just prepare for next season. I want to put the time in on my holiday to take everything to another level and be better than I was last year.”

Lukaku noted in a separate interview, as noted by Sky Sports, that he wants to play in the Champions League and win the Premier League multiple times. All in all, that sounds as though he’s made his decision to leave Everton, with the clubs heavily linked with a move to sign him mentioned above all being able to offer him what he’s looking for.