Terrible news for Arsenal fans, Gunners ace doesn’t entirely rule out Barcelona move

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has been speaking about speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona, and he’s not come up with the most reassuring of responses.

The 22-year-old moved to north London from Barca in 2011, and has gone on to establish himself as a key first-team player under Arsene Wenger.

However, speculation of a return to his former club refuses to go away, and coupled with the fact that new boss Ernesto Valverde will need to find a solution to his team’s problems at right-back this summer, Bellerin is the obvious candidate.

Speaking to Sport, the Spaniard will probably raise a few eyebrows at Arsenal as although he reaffirmed his commitment to the club by reiterating he’s an Arsenal player and has a long-term contract with the Premier League giants, he still spoke glowingly about interest from the Catalan giants.

“It’s something I’m not aware of [possible talks with Barcelona]. I have a contract with Arsenal, but in football you never know what can happen.

“It’s a great compliment to hear this [interest from Barca], I have always said, it’s the club that I grew up with as a kid, the best club in the world and their interest fills me with joy. It’s a big compliment of course, but I’m an Arsenal player, I have a contract there and we will see what happens.”

Bellerin could have used the opportunity to completely rule out the possibility of leaving Arsenal and rejoining Barca, but with certain comments in this interview he has clearly left the door open and in his defence it’s not always clear cut as to what will happen further down the line.

While he may well have regained his spot in the team towards the end of last season, there is concern off the pitch as to whether or not he will be able to reject Barca’s advances if they come calling.