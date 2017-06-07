Man United bid for two-time UCL winner falls £25.6m below asking price, current Red Devil has his say on possible deal

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has told Sky Sports that he hopes the club can complete a deal to sign Real Madrid frontman Alvaro Morata.

It is likely that the arrival of Morata would reduce Rashford’s first-team opportunities at Old Trafford, but the local-born teenager has suggested that he would welcome the competition.

“At a big club you are going to attract big players and that’s what we want,” Rashford explained.

“Anyone who can come in and help the club win trophies, which is the ultimate aim, they are the players we want to bring in. Good competition is important if you want to be successful.”

According to Sky Sports, United had a £52.4m bid for Morata rejected by Real on Tuesday night, with the European champions wanting an offer closer to their £78m asking price.

Morata’s stock is understandably high right now, after he lifted the Champions League trophy for the second time in his career last weekend.

Despite being just 24 years of age, Morata has also won two La Liga titles, two Serie A crowns, two Copa del Reys, two Coppa Italias and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Last season, Morata scored 15 times in La Liga, averaging one goal every 88.93 minutes.

Rashford netted just five times in United’s 2016-17 Premier League campaign, scoring once every 340.6 minutes on average.