Rapid LFC target available for significantly less than release clause value but 22-yr-old flyer may still break transfer record

Release clause worth £46.5m, but winger is available for much less than that figure.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears intent on adding another pacy wideman to his squad ahead of next season.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Roma star Mohamed Salah, but Sky Sports claim that Klopp is now considering alternative targets amid fears that Liverpool are being priced out of a deal for the Egyptian.

According to Sky Sports, 22-year-old Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins is now on Liverpool’s radar.

Sky report that Martins has a £46.5m release clause in his current contract, but that the Portuguese club are willing to let him go for just under £40m.

Were Liverpool to pay anywhere near £40m for Martins he would become the club’s most expensive signing ever, presuming the Reds haven’t already broken their current transfer record – held by £35m, 2011 buy Andy Carroll – before then.

Martins has been a Sporting playing since 2010, but he didn’t make his debut for the senior side until August 2015.

He now has two full first-team seasons under his belt, as well as earning five senior international for Portugal, although he missed out on a place in his country’s victorious Euro 2016 campaign.

Speed, control and dribbling skill are three of Martins’ main assets, as the video below illustrates.