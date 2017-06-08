£100k-a-week Arsenal star is no.1 FC Barcelona target, La Liga club’s Gunners shopping bill could grow beyond £160m

La Liga giants FB Barcelona reportedly hope to re-sign Catalan-born right-back Hector Bellerin this summer.

Bellerin began his junior career with Barca in 2003, before leaving his hometown club eight years later when he moved to Arsenal.

He has since established himself as a regular starter at the Emirates Stadium, impressing with his speed, stamina and attacking confidence.

According to The Mirror, former club Barca are among those impressed by Bellerin and have made the 22-year-old their no.1 transfer target.

The Mirror claim that Barca are prepared to offer Arsenal £40m for Bellerin – a transfer fee that would make him the most expensive player to ever leave the Gunners.

At present, Arsenal’s record transfer export was Cesc Fabregas, who left North London in a £31m deal, as reported by the Daily Mail, when he rejoined Barca back in 2011.

Arsenal have a long history of selling to Barca, with the Daily Mail adding up that the Gunners have raked in £123m since 2000 by selling Emmanuel Petit (£7m), Marc Overmars (£25m), Gio van Bronckhorst (£2m), Thierry Henry (£16m), Aleksander Hleb (£12m), Alex Song (£15m), Thomas Vermaelen (£15m) and Fabregas to the Camp Nou.