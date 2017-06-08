Cheating Diego Costa dumped as Chelsea FC fight back against player power

By Kevin Peacock – Chelsea blogger and founder of chelseafcwebnews.com

This is bad news for me. What am I going to find to write about next season? Next to Liverpool FC, Diego Costa is the greatest gift that keeps on giving.

According to The Mirror and apparently the player himself, Diego Costa has been dumped by Antonio Conte by text message whilst on international duty with Spain.

Costa is quoted by The Mirror as saying during a post-match interview, following a game against Colombia, that Conte had told him the club no longer needs him.

“Conte has sent a message saying that he does not want me,” said Costa. “If they don’t want me there, I’ll have to search for a team.”

He only has himself to blame. Having cheated on Chelsea FC during the January transfer window by having a little fling with Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian, Conte has decided to call time on Costa’s Chelsea career.

Costa has two years left to run on his current contract.

With Costa’s preferred exit route to Athletico Madrid seemingly blocked, following their recent transfer ban, Costa either faces an awkward few months on Chelsea’s bench or an awkward few months waiting for the ban to be lifted. The latter being like when Arda Turan left Athletico for Barcelona two seasons ago.

With the World Cup coming at the end of next season, Costa needs to be playing football. There’s a kind of karma here though – let’s not forget that he dumped his own country, Brazil, in favour of Spain. If he’s to make that team for the tournament in Russia he’s going to have to be scoring goals in competitive football.

As a Chelsea fan, I think Conte has got this one right. He dealt with Costa well during the season, when he was having his tantrums, but we all know in truth, he’s a liability. With John Terry off and Costa gone it appears that ‘player power’ could be on its way out of Stamford Bridge.