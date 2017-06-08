Romelu Lukaku wages to be more than Diego Costa’s if £80m Chelsea transfer comes off

Chelsea will reportedly pay Romelu Lukaku more than they are currently paying Diego Costa if they are successful in their pursuit of Everton’s star striker this summer.

According to the London Evening Standard, Chelsea are confident of agreeing a transfer fee worth no more than £80m with Everton, despite the Toffees asking for £100m.

Lukaku left Stamford Bridge to move to Goodison Park three years ago, when Everton paid Chelsea £28m, as reported by Standard Sport, so the Merseyside club look set to make a huge profit on the Belgian frontman.

Everton have helped Lukaku kickstart his career, which stalled during the 24-year-old’s initial spell with Chelsea.

Lukaku started just one Premier League game for Chelsea and failed to score a single senior goal for the Blues.

However, his record for Everton – 68 goals in 141 Premier League appearances – has proven that he is ready to lead the line at a big club like Chelsea.

Should Lukaku return to Stamford Bridge, he will likely be Chelsea’s main man up front. This is backed up by the London Evening Standard, who report that Lukaku will be offered pay in excess of the £150,000-a-week wages currently being earned by Costa.