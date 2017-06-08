Watch Dominic Solanke fire England into U20 World Cup Final where new Liverpool signing will bid for another Golden Boot

Solanke on fire!

England booked their spot in the U20 World Cup Final by coming from behind to beat Italy 3-1 in Jeonju.

Juventus striker Riccardo Orsolini gave Italy an early lead, but two second-half strikes from Dominic Solanke, either side of a goal from Everton’s Ademola Lookman, saw England fight back to progress.

England will play Venezuela in Sunday’s finale, after they saw off fellow South Americans Uruguay in the other semi.

Solanke, 19, will fancy his chances of ending the competition with personal glory as well as team success.

He will start the final just one goal behind Orsolini in the race for the Golden Boot, meaning another brace will all-but guarantee that he ends the tournament as Top Goalscorer, unless one of the Venezuela strikers absolutely fills his boots.

Solanke has netted four times in England’s U20 World Cup campaign so far, scoring in wins over Argentina and Mexico, before today’s double against Italy.

His equalising effort against Italy was a calm volleyed rebound.

But Solanke’s second of the game was much more spectacular.

? Solanke fires England U20’s into the World Cup Final. Conte’s loss, Klopp’s gain?… (Source: EuroSport) pic.twitter.com/J6k3jxVIIi — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 8, 2017

Solanke, who recently agreed to sign for Liverpool upon the imminent expiration of his Chelsea contract, has an incredible record in youth football.

He won the Victory Shield with England U16s in 2012 and then the UEFA European U17 Championship two years later.

At club level, he won the FA Youth Cup twice with Chelsea, as well as the 2015 UEFA Youth League, picking up the Golden Boot with 12 goals in an incredible European campaign.