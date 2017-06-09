AC Milan transfer news: €55m budget for striker, Conti’s agent update with new midfield target

AC Milan have already signed three new players this summer, but if rumours are to be believed there are still several new additions to come.

Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez have all been unveiled as Milan players over the past fortnight, delighting supporters as the Rossoneri work quickly to get the squad in place ahead of the Europa League qualifiers next month.

One key area that still needs to be addressed is up front though, with MilanNews.it reporting that the Serie A giants have a €55m budget to bring in their preferred target.

Andrea Belotti, Alvaro Morata, Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang and Diego Costa have all been linked, as per the report, but other names are now coming into the picture if Milan can’t afford one of those four.

Porto’s Andre Silva and Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic are specifically mentioned, and while they aren’t as marquee as the names above, much will depend on Milan’s budget for such a big signing as they would certainly seem more realistic with the spending already done on the rest of the squad in mind too.

More new faces are on the way though it seems, as Calciomercato report that Mario Giuffredi, the agent of Andrea Conti, has confirmed that the two parties reached an agreement on personal terms on Thursday and he doesn’t expect there to be any issues with Atalanta in completing the deal.

“I met with Milan for Conti, we reached an agreement on everything and he’s happy. There is a good relationship between Milan and Atalanta so there should be no problems.”

Meanwhile, things aren’t so certain for Lucas Biglia at this stage, and that’s due to Lazio’s demands of €25m for the 31-year-old, who has just a year remaining on his current contract.

In turn, as per MilanNews.it, that has forced Milan to consider their options with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak becoming a prominent name in reports.

While it’s great to see Milan spending big on key players, there is an element of over-spending with regards to Biglia even though he would be an immediate upgrade on what is currently at Vincenzo Montella’s disposal. However, if the Polish international can be acquired at a decent price, then perhaps this decision will make sense.